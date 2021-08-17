Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 16,600; Sensex up 200 points; smallcaps underperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher after a volatile trading session led by IT and pharma stocks.

The Sensex closed 235 points higher at 55,817 and the Nifty50 index moved over 58 points higher to close at 16,621 for the day. The broader market indices closed mixed today, with midcaps surging 0.34 percent and small-caps declining 0.25 percent.

Market breadth was negative, with a 2:1 ratio -- two shares declined for every 1 stock that rose.

Tata Consumer was the top Nifty50 gainer on Tuesday, rising nearly 4 percent. It was followed closely by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys, with each scrip rising over 2-3 percent. Among losers, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Coal India, Tata Motors, and UPL were the top losers, each scrip lost between 1.5 to 2 percent. Nifty Metals are down 2 percent, dragged by Vedanta.

