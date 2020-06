Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Thursday led by gains in financials and infex heavyweight Reliance Industries. The gains came after the Supreme Court allowed DoT (Department of Telecom) more time to consider telcos proposals. The next hearing on this will be held in third week of July. In the meanwhile, the telcos have been asked to submit financial documents.

The Sensex ended 700 points higher at 34,208, while the Nifty50 rose 210 points to settle at 10,092. Market breadth was in favour of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:1.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost as much as 1 percent as a spike in coronavirus infections in some US states and China dampened hopes of a quick economic recovery.

Broader markets also rallied with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Zee, and Vedanta surged the most on the Nifty50 index, while HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and Asian Paints led the losses.

Most sectors were also in the green for the day led by Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services, which rose over 3.5 percent each and Nifty Metal also added 3 percent today. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were also up around half a percent.

Coal India surged over 6 percent after PM Modi launched 41 coal mines for auction for commercial mining.

Bharti Airtel and Voda Idea ended with minor cuts after SC deferred AGR hearing.