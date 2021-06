Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end higher on Monday after falling over a percent in intra-day deals. Gains were led by banking, metals and energy with PSU Banks rallying the most.

The Sensex ended 230 points at 52,574 while the Nifty rose 63 points to settle at 15,746.

Broader markets also rebounded with the midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while UPL, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged over 4 percent after J&K Bank, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank were locked in their respective 20 percent upper circuits.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank surges after the lender posted its highest quarterly profit since March 2014 while Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank rallied on a report that the central government has shortlisted these banks for divestment.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy rose over a percent each for the day. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services also rose 0.5-1 percent. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT ended the day in the red.

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone surged 5 percent after a promoter bought close to 19.3 lakh shares of the company for Rs 127 crore via the open market.

NTPC share price gained nearly 4 percent after the state-owned power giant posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.