Closing Bell: Markets snap 5-day gaining streak to end lower; Nifty below 11,000 dragged by IT, auto stocks
Updated : September 12, 2019 03:50 PM IST
Indian shares snapped five-day gaining streak to end lower on Thursday after a volatile session dragged by auto and IT sectors
Losses in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Axis Bank and Maruti pushed the indices lower.
The Sensex ended 166 points lower at 37,104, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 55 points to end the day at 10,981.
