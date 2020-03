The Coronavirus scare has hit the Indian markets and how! The Indian stock market plunged into bear territory on Thursday, with the blue-chip Nifty 50 sliding below 9,600-mark to its lowest level in 2.5 years after the coronavirus outbreak was termed a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe. The Sensex also declined around 3,000 points, its lowest in 2 years.

The BSE Sensex ended the day 2,919 points lower at 32,778, while the Nifty50 ended 868 points lower at 9,590. In intra-day deals, the Nifty marked its biggest intraday drop since October 2012, the Sensex recorded its largest daily fall in over a decade. The indices also plummeted 20 percent each from record highs touched in January this year.

Broader markets also bled With Nifty Midcap index down 7.7 percent, its lowest point in 39 months, while the Nifty Smallcap index shed over 9 percent during the day.

All sectoral indices also ended at their respective 52-week lows for the day. The Nifty PSU Bank ended at record low, down 12.5 percent, while Nifty Bank declined 8.6 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were also down 8-9 percent, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty IT shed 8 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, the Nifty50 index recorded no gainers for the day, while Yes Bank, UPL, Vedanta, Hindalco and ONGC led the losses.

The Indian market crash has been triggered by fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused stocks globally to fall. But analysts meanwhile have maintained that it would be difficult to predict where the market will find its bottom.

"Such meltdowns can last longer than anticipated," Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "The market is falling with strong momentum." Bala added that investors can expect a temporary bounceback before the downtrend resumes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the fast-spreading virus as pandemic on Wednesday as the cases across the globe topped 126,139 and fatalities exceeded 4,627.