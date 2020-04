The benchmark indices pared morning highs to end on a negative note on Wednesday dragged by losses in banking and financial space. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and Maruti contributed most to the losses.

The Sensex ended 310 points lower at 30,380, while the Nifty50 shed 68 points to end at 8,925. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 1.5 percent each.

UPL, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, HCL Tech and ITC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, and HDFC led the losses.

Sectors were mixed for the day. Bank, financials and auto index were the top draggers, while Nifty FMCG rose the most, up 4 percent. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were also in the green for the day.

UPL surged 8 percent after the company reassured investors about demand and business operations. In a statement to the stock exchanges, UPL said demand for crop protection products remains strong and all its factories around the world are in operation.