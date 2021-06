Indian indices pared morning gains to end in the red on Wednesday weighed by banking and financial stocks as they fell sharply from the day's high. However, gains in IT stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries capped the losses. The sentiment was also weighed by a decline in Asian peers as delta variant cases rose across the globe.

The Sensex ended 67 points lower at 52,483 while the Nifty fell 27 points to settle at 15,721.

"Though the spread of the delta variant remained a concern in the Asian market, the domestic market took a breather as the market’s focus on declining domestic cases lifted its mood today. However, negative sentiments from global markets dropped investor’s risk appetite forcing the market to close flat. The global markets are eyeing the release of the US job data for June due this week, which is crucial for the US Fed’s monetary policy decision," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices in the green, up 0.3 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, RIL, Infosys, Divi's Labs, and SBI Life were the top gainers while Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, UPL and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell 0.7 percent each while Nifty FMCG lost 0.3 percent. The pharma and metal sectors were also in the red, however Nifty IT rose 0.6 percent for the day.

Packaging materials company Uflex shares rallied 20 percent while PNC Infra surged 11 percent after both companies reported strong earnings for the March quarter.