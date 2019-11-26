Closing Bell: Markets fail to hold record highs; Sensex ends in red, Nifty below 12,050
Updated : November 26, 2019 03:40 PM IST
Indian shares ended in red on Tuesday after hitting record highs in morning trade dragged by losses in IT, telecom, and auto stocks
The Sensex ended 68 points lower at 40,821, down 299 points from its record high, while the Nifty settled 36 points lower at 12,037, down 95 points from its record high.
GAIL, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the top gainers on Nifty, while Bharti Infratel, Zee, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, and JSW Steel led the losses.
