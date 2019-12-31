#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 12,230
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Markets end the year on weak note; Nifty slips below 12,200, Sensex down 304 points

Updated : December 31, 2019 03:39 PM IST

Indian shares ended lower in the last trading session of the year on Tuesday as investors booked year-end profits.
The BSE Sensex ended 304 points lower at 41,254, while Nifty50 settled 87 points lower at 12,167.
For the year, the Sensex rose 14 percent and the Niifty50 rallied 12 percent, giving the best returns since 2017.
Closing Bell: Markets end the year on weak note; Nifty slips below 12,200, Sensex down 304 points
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1.15 crore FASTags already issued, says NHAI

Over 1.15 crore FASTags already issued, says NHAI

Expect gold to test $1,600 level in 2020, says commodities market expert Kunal Shah

Expect gold to test $1,600 level in 2020, says commodities market expert Kunal Shah

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV