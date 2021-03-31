  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

Updated : March 31, 2021 03:50 PM IST

The Sensex ended 627 points lower at 49,509 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,691.
However, for FY21, Sensex and Nifty rose 68 percent and 71 percent, respectively, in an unprecedented recovery from the previous year's decline.
On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, UPL, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were the top gainers for the day.
Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year
Published : March 31, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement