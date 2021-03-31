Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year Updated : March 31, 2021 03:50 PM IST The Sensex ended 627 points lower at 49,509 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,691. However, for FY21, Sensex and Nifty rose 68 percent and 71 percent, respectively, in an unprecedented recovery from the previous year's decline. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, UPL, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were the top gainers for the day. Published : March 31, 2021 03:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply