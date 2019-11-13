Closing Bell: Nifty fails to hold 11,900 but Sensex closes just above 40,100

Indian shares tumbled in the last hour of trade to end lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weak factory output data, gross domestic product (GDP) growth concerns and a falling rupee, as investors awaited retail inflation data due later in the day. Further, a number of brokerages reduced India's GDP forecast for Q2 amid the ongoing slowdown.

India’s industrial output fell at the fastest pace in over six years in September, adding to a series of weak indicators that suggest the country’s economic slowdown is deep-rooted and interest rate cuts alone may not be enough to revive growth.

The Sensex ended 229 points lower at 40,116, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 73 points to settle at 11,840. The Nifty Midcap fell 0.7 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index shed 0.9 percent.

All sectoral indices ended the day in the red. Major selling was seen in media, metal, realty and banking sectors. The Nifty Media index shed the most, down 4.5 percent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, down 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal lost 2 percent and the Nifty Realty declined 1.8 percent. Other banking indices, the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank also lost 1.8 percent each.

Among stocks, Britannia, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Yes Bank, GAIL, Zee, Adani Ports and Grasim led the losses.

Britannia Industries rose nearly 5 percent as it posted a higher consolidated net profit for the September quarter on Monday and was the top gainer on Nifty.