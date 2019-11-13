Market
Closing Bell: Nifty fails to hold 11,900 but Sensex closes just above 40,100
Updated : November 13, 2019 03:45 PM IST
Major selling was seen in media, metal, realty and banking sectors.
The Nifty Media index shed the most, down 4.5 percent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, down 3.1 percent.
Among stocks, Britannia, TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
