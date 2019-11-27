#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Markets end at record high; Sensex above 41,000, Nifty at 12,101; Yes Bank surges 8%

Updated : November 27, 2019 03:54 PM IST

The Sensex ended 199 points higher at a new closing high of 41,021, as against its previous high of 40,889 hit on November 25.
Nifty also settled 63 points higher to its new closing high of 12,101 as against its previous closing high of 12,088 hit on June 3.
Major buying was seen in auto, metal, IT, and banking sectors. Nifty Bank also ended at record closing high, up 0.5 percent.
