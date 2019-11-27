Markets end at record high; Sensex above 41,000, Nifty at 12,101; Yes Bank surges 8%
Updated : November 27, 2019 03:54 PM IST
The Sensex ended 199 points higher at a new closing high of 41,021, as against its previous high of 40,889 hit on November 25.
Nifty also settled 63 points higher to its new closing high of 12,101 as against its previous closing high of 12,088 hit on June 3.
Major buying was seen in auto, metal, IT, and banking sectors. Nifty Bank also ended at record closing high, up 0.5 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more