Markets end at record high; Sensex above 41,000, Nifty at 12,101; Yes Bank surges 8%

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, with both Sensex and Nifty closing at record highs, led by gains in banking, auto, metal, and IT stocks, ahead of the November F&O expiry due tomorrow.

The Sensex rose 199 points at a historic high of 41,021, as against its previous high of 40,889 hit on November 25, while Nifty settled 63 points higher to a life high of 12,101 as against its previous closing high of 12,088 on June 3.

The sentiment was also boosted tracking broader Asian equities, as upbeat comments by US President Donald Trump stoked hopes that Washington and Beijing would hammer out an interim trade deal soon.

Trump said the United States and China were close to an agreement on the first phase of a deal while stressing Washington’s support for protesters in Hong Kong, a point of contention between the world’s two largest economies. Trump’s comments sent MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.19 percent, fanning hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities.

The Nifty Midcap rose 0.8 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index was flat.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Maruti, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Bharti Infratel, L&T, Cipla, ICICI Bank, and ITC led the losses.

Major buying was seen in auto, metal, IT, and banking sectors. Nifty Bank also ended at record closing high, up 0.5 percent.

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose the most, up 1.8 percent, followed by the Nifty Auto, up 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma advanced 0.8 percent each and the Nifty IT jumped 0.7 percent. However, among losers, the Nifty Realty shed 0.6 percent and the Nifty Media declined 0.4 percent.

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.3 percent during trade on Wednesday following news that Cabinet nod is awaited for the approval of scrappage policy in today's meeting. TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, APollo Tyres, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland were up between 1.4-5 percent.