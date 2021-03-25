Closing Bell: Markets decline for 2nd session as COVID cases rise; Sensex down 740 points, Nifty below 14,350 Updated : March 25, 2021 03:56 PM IST The Sensex ended 740 points lower at 48,440 while the Nifty fell 224 points to settle at 14,325. Broader markets also fell for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each. All sectors, barring metals, also ended in the red for the day with Nifty Energy down 3 percent. Published : March 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply