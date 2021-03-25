Closing Bell: Markets decline for 2nd session as COVID cases rise; Sensex down 740 points, Nifty below 14,350

Indian shares fell sharply for a second straight session to settle 1.5 percent lower on Thursday as selling intensified across most sectors on concerns over the possibility of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus cases. Losses in Energy, auto and IT stocks dragged the most.

The Sensex ended 740 points lower at 48,440 while the Nifty fell 224 points to settle at 14,325.

India’s daily COVID-19 cases hit a five-month high on Thursday and the country put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand.

"After the stellar rally, the market was on a consolidation stage during the last one month, which amplified post the sudden rise in infection impacting future economic growth. The economic fallout in India from the reduction in world GDP growth is likely to be marginal. A fall in the rate of infection through tougher restrictions and pace in vaccination may quickly stabilize the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets also fell for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, HDFC and L&T were the top gainers while Maruti, IOC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and HUL led the losses.

ALSO READ: Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 25

All sectors, barring metals, also ended in the red for the day with Nifty Energy down 3 percent. Nifty Auto also lost 2.7 percent, while Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG fell over 2 percent each. Meanwhile, the banking and financial indices lost around a percent each.

Shares of specialty chemicals maker Laxmi Organic Industries surged over 26 percent in its market debut in Mumbai, while those of engineering company Craftsman Automation dropped over 5 percent.