Indian markets lost over 2.5 percent on Saturday after the Budget failed to please investors. Rise in custom duty in most sectors, only marginal relief for Income Tax payers, and less than estimated rise in infra spending in the budget were among the major reason for the sharp sell-off.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 987.96 points or 2.43 percent to end at 39,735.53, while the Nifty50 index closed 318.30 points or 2.66 percent lower at 11,643.80 dragged by selling across the board.

Nifty Bank also ended with a cut of 1,013 points with all constituents closing in the red.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty fell 8.16 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media falling over 4 percent each and Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Private Bank down over 3 percent each. Nifty Auto also fell more than 2 percent.

Nifty IT index was the only one to end in green.

ITC, Tata Motors, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Larsen & Tourbo, Zee Entertainment Enterprises were the top Nifty50 losers while Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the top Nifty50 gainers.

"The budget is below the par considering that the market had very high expectations from the government with support to the economy and more spending which is lacking in the details. Adding flexibility to fiscal deficit of FY20 is positive but extending the same to FY21 would have provided more confidence to the market. In a normal scenario this budget would have been considered as good providing tax benefit to the common man, corporates and focus on farmers’ incomes, but the situation required more," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IDBI Bank share price spiked more than 10 percent after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020 Union budget speech announced that the government will sell its stake in the bank.

Shares of insurance companies such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, General Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others tanked 4-10 percent intraday after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to sell stake in government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering (IPO).