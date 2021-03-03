  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Market gains for 3rd straight day with Nifty rising above 15,200 and Sensex above 51,100

Updated : March 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Gains in metals and financial stocks helped Indian shares rise for the third straight session on Wednesday, with frontline indices rising 2-3 percent.
The Sensex ended 1147.76 points or 2.28 percent higher at 51,444 while the Nifty rose 322.30 points or 2.16 percent to settle at 15,241.40.
Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.76 and 0.99 percent, respectively.
Closing Bell: Market gains for 3rd straight day with Nifty rising above 15,200 and Sensex above 51,100

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,148 points higher, Nifty surges over 2%; financials, metals lead

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,148 points higher, Nifty surges over 2%; financials, metals lead

PayPal to hire over 1,000 engineers for India development centres in 2021

PayPal to hire over 1,000 engineers for India development centres in 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement