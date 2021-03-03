Closing Bell: Market gains for 3rd straight day with Nifty rising above 15,200 and Sensex above 51,100 Updated : March 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST Gains in metals and financial stocks helped Indian shares rise for the third straight session on Wednesday, with frontline indices rising 2-3 percent. The Sensex ended 1147.76 points or 2.28 percent higher at 51,444 while the Nifty rose 322.30 points or 2.16 percent to settle at 15,241.40. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.76 and 0.99 percent, respectively. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply