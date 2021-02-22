Closing bell: Market falls for fourth straight day; today's drop biggest in last 2 months Updated : February 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended over 2 percent lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling in banks, IT and auto stocks. The Sensex plunged 1145.44 points, or 2.25 percent, to 49,744.32, while the Nifty ended at 14,675.70, down 306.05 points, or 2.04 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply