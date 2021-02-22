  • SENSEX
Closing bell: Market falls for fourth straight day; today's drop biggest in last 2 months

February 22, 2021

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended over 2 percent lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling in banks, IT and auto stocks.
The Sensex plunged 1145.44 points, or 2.25 percent, to 49,744.32, while the Nifty ended at 14,675.70, down 306.05 points, or 2.04 percent.
