TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Market ends at lowest level since the day of corporate tax cut announcement

Updated : October 01, 2019 03:59 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty ended 1% lower dragged by banks; All sectoral indices ended in the red; Yes Bank tanked 22%
The Sensex ended 362 points lower at 38,305, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 115 points to end the day at 11,360.
Intraday, the Sensex plunged as much as 737 points to 37,929.89 and the Nifty 50 slumped 226.55 points to a low of 11,247.90
Closing Bell: Market ends at lowest level since the day of corporate tax cut announcement
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV