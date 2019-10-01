Closing Bell: Market ends at lowest level since the day of corporate tax cut announcement
Updated : October 01, 2019 03:59 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty ended 1% lower dragged by banks; All sectoral indices ended in the red; Yes Bank tanked 22%
The Sensex ended 362 points lower at 38,305, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 115 points to end the day at 11,360.
Intraday, the Sensex plunged as much as 737 points to 37,929.89 and the Nifty 50 slumped 226.55 points to a low of 11,247.90
