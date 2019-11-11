Closing Bell: Last-hour recovery helps market close in the green as Nifty holds 11,900

Indian shares ended flat after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week and as the absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound.

A last-hour recovery helps the market close in the green. The Sensex gained 200 points from lows to end with minor gains of 21 points at 40,345, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points but more crucially held onto the 11,900 peak closing at 11,913. The Nifty Midcap rose 0.6 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index was flat.

Meanwhile, Asian shares reversed gains, the yen ticked higher and gold jumped as fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong, while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.

The banks outperform frontline indices as the Nifty Bank closed above 31,000, up 1.3 percent. Major buying was seen in media, realty and banking sectors. The Nifty Media index rose the most, up 2.8 percent, followed by Nifty Private Bank, up 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty rose 0.7 percent. However, among losers, Nifty FMCG fell 0.46 percent, Nifty IT shed 0.53 percent, and Nifty Auto declined 0.22 percent.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, Zee, BPCL, GAIL, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Cipla, and Hindalco led the losses.

Affle (India) Limited's share price rose 7 percent after the company's July-September net profit jumped significantly by more than 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15.5 crore.