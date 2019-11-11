Market
Closing Bell: Last-hour recovery helps market close in the green as Nifty holds 11,900
Updated : November 11, 2019 03:55 PM IST
Indian shares ended flat after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week and as the absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound.
The Sensex ended the day 21 points higher at 40,345, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points to end the day at 11,913.
Among sectors, major buying was seen in media, realty and banking sectors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more