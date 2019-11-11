#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Closing Bell: Last-hour recovery helps market close in the green as Nifty holds 11,900

Updated : November 11, 2019 03:55 PM IST

Indian shares ended flat after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week and as the absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound.
The Sensex ended the day 21 points higher at 40,345, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points to end the day at 11,913.
Among sectors, major buying was seen in media, realty and banking sectors.
