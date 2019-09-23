Closing Bell: Indices see biggest two-day gain in a decade; Sensex surges 1075 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600
Updated : September 23, 2019 04:13 PM IST
The Sensex ended 1,075 points higher at 39,090 while the broader Nifty50 index added 329 points to end the day at 11,603.
All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, ended in green for the day.
BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, IOC and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more