Closing Bell: Indices see biggest two-day gain in a decade; Sensex surges 1075 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600

Indian shares extended gains on Monday to log their biggest two-day gain in a decade as investors expect the government’s surprise move to cut corporate taxes to revive flagging growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday cut the effective corporate tax rate to around 25 percent from 30 percent earlier and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

The Sensex ended 1,075 points higher at 39,090, while the broader Nifty50 index added 326 points to end the day at 11,600. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices rose 2.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, IOC and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, Infosys, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, and Cipla led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, ended in green for the day. The banking and financial indices advanced the most with Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty Private Bank up over 5 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG rose 4.4 percent and Nifty Realty added 2.2 percent. Nifty Auto was also up 3 percent. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT fell 2.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively on rising rupee.

The Nifty fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) index jumped up to 4 percent with Colgate, UBL, ITC, and Britannia up between 5.7 and 8 percent.

The Nifty Auto index also rose 2.7 percent as investors welcomed the stimulus boost to an ailing industry, which has seen massive inventory pile-ups and job cuts. Eicher Motors was up 9 percent, while Ashok Leyland gained 10.6 percent, and Maruti rose 4.4 percent.

IT stocks, however, traded in the red with Infosys, TCs, Tech Mahindra, Wipro down between 2.2 and 5 percent.

Share price of Reliance Capital tumbled 8 percent after credit rating agency CARE downgraded the rating of the company to "CARE D" for the company’s long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company, due to the alleged 'delay' in payment of interest by one day. YES Bank also slipped 0.5 percent as investors were concerned about its exposure to Reliance Capital.

Globally, most Asian share markets slipped on Monday as investors waited for more clarity on Sino-US trade talks, while oil gained more than 1 percent as Middle East tensions remained elevated. Chinese shares were in the red, with Shanghai’s SSE Composite stumbling 1.5 percent while the blue-chip index was down 1.65 percent.