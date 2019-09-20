Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250

The benchmark indices ended over 5 percent higher, their best day in more than a decade, on Friday after the Narendra Modi government announced deep cuts in corporate taxes to revive flagging growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government proposed to cut corporate tax rates to 22 percent for domestic companies and 15 percent for new domestic manufacturing enterprises as part of a raft of measures to boost economic growth.

The Sensex ended 1,921 points higher at 38,015, while the broader Nifty50 index added 569 points to end the day at 11,274. For the week, the Nifty and the Sensex posted gains of 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

"Of all the announcements made by the finance minister in the last few weeks, todayâ€™s announcement lifted the spirit of the market. Slashing the corporate tax rate was a long pending demand from the corporate sector. The move would help in improving the investment climate of India. The total revenue foregone is expected to be Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Considering the present slowdown chances are high that the government might miss the fiscal deficit target for FY20. However, in the long run, this move will benefit the fiscal," said Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services.

Intraday, the BSE Sensex rose 2,284.55 points to hit the day's high of 38,378.02, while the Nifty50 index rallied 677 points to 11,381.90. Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2.1 lakh crore to Rs 140 lakh crore.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices rose 6 and 4 percent, respectively.

Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, PowerGris, Infosys, TCS and NTPC led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT, ended in green for the day. The Nifty Auto index rose the most, up 10 percent each followed by the Nifty Bank, up 8.3 percent. Meanwhile, other financial and banking indices added between 7-8 percent each. The Nifty Metal also advanced 5.7 percent, while the Nifty FMCG added 4.4 percent for the day. Meanwhile, the IT index fell 0.2 percent as rupee rose post FM announcement.

The Nifty Bank index on NSE recorded its best single-day gain ever after Sitharaman announced measures to improve the economy. RBL Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank rose between 9-16 percent