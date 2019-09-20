Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250
Updated : September 20, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Intraday, the BSE Sensex rose 2,284.55 points to hit the day's high of 38,378.02, while the Nifty50 index rallied 677 points to 11,381.90.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices rose 6 and 4 percent, respectively.
Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
