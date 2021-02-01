Closing Bell: FM's asset monetisation and bad bank announcements send Bank Nifty to all-time high; Nifty reclaims 14,000

The benchmark indices rose on Monday as Dalal Street cheered Budget 2021 announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The gains in domestic indices were mainly led by banking, financial, and auto stocks.

Sensex ended 2314.94 points or 5.00 percent higher at 48,600.61, while the Nifty gained 646.60 points or 4.74 percent to settle at 14,281.20.

The Nifty Bank rose 7 percent after the FM announced measures to clean up the NPAs in the sector. The Nifty Auto index jumped over 4 percent after govt announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrappage policy.

On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Bank, L&T were the top gainers while UPL, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever led the losses.

Among the sectors, Nifty Pharma fell the most, down by nearly 0.55 percent. All the other sectors ended the day in the green with Nifty Bank up by 8.26 percent and Nifty Financial Services up by 7.14 percent.

Shares of ICICI Bank rallied over 11 percent intraday to record high of Rs 600.70 apiece on the back of strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 leading to brokerages’ bullish view on the stock.

Uday Kotak, President CII and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "bold" for opting for growth by taking the path of higher borrowing.

“We have seen many specific moves by the FM in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, financial sector, resolution of bad loans, opening of the insurance sector and a whole host of areas which are going to give a big fillip to growth. The FM has also taken a bold move to go for a higher borrowing and bulk of the money is being put into capital expenditure rather than into revenue expenditure. Therefore we are going for growth and we would like to make growth work for us over the next few years even if it means higher borrowing, borrowing on the balance sheet of the sovereign,” he said.