Market Closing Bell: FM's asset monetisation and bad bank announcements send Bank Nifty to all-time high; Nifty reclaims 14,000 Updated : February 01, 2021 04:54 PM IST Sensex ended 2314.94 points or 5.00 percent higher at 48,600.61, while the Nifty gained 646.60 points or 4.74 percent to settle at 14,281.20. Among the sectors, Nifty Pharma fell the most, down by nearly 0.55 percent. All the other sectors ended the day in the green with Nifty Bank up by 8.26 percent and Nifty Financial Services up by 7.14 percent.