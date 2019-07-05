Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday with both the Sensex and the Nifty losing over 1 percent each dragged by metal, realty, auto, and IT stocks after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget.

The Sensex ended 395 points lower at 39,515, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 136 points to end at 11,811. Meanwhile, in broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 1.8 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index declined 1.5 percent.

Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC, and SBI were among the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, whereas Yes Bank, NTPC, M&M, UPL, and Sun Pharma led the losses.

Sectoral indices ended mixed for the day. The metal index lost the most, down 3.8 percent followed by the Nifty Realty (down 3.6 percent), the Nifty Auto (down 2.8 percent) and the Nifty IT (down 2.5 percent). Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty PSU Banks rose 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Nifty PSU Bank ended in the green as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Rs 70,000 crore has been allocated for PSU bank recapitalisation in Budget 2019. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.2 percent in an otherwise weak market.