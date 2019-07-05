In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Updated : July 05, 2019 04:44 PM IST

The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday with both the Sensex and the Nifty losing over 1 percent each dragged by metal, realty, auto, and IT stocks.
The Sensex ended 395 points lower at 39,515, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 136 points to end at 11,811.
Yes Bank, NTPC, M&M, UPL, and Sun Pharma led the losses.
Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV