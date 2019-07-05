Market
Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:44 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday with both the Sensex and the Nifty losing over 1 percent each dragged by metal, realty, auto, and IT stocks.
The Sensex ended 395 points lower at 39,515, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 136 points to end at 11,811.
Yes Bank, NTPC, M&M, UPL, and Sun Pharma led the losses.
