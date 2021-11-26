Closing Bell: Black Friday for market as Sensex plunges 1680 points on COVID fears; Nifty falls 500 points

Indian share markets suffered the biggest single-day losses since early April, as benchmarks fell over 3 percent, tracking a wider sell-off in global markets amid concerns that the new coronavirus variant will derail the global economic recovery. However, Nifty Pharma outperformed the benchmarks, as the investors shifted focus to healthcare and pharma companies.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,100, plunging over 1687 points and the Nifty50 index slumped over 510 points to 17,026. The broader markets underperformed as both mid-caps and small-caps slumped 3.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. BSE companies erased market cap worth Rs 7 lakh crore Friday.

The markets recorded the biggest fall in seven months. And during the session, Nifty and Sensex both plunged 8 percent from the record highs they hit last month. Meanwhile, volatility index VIX surged 24 percent to a six-month high, pointing to high volatility in the market. Market breadth remained in the favour of declines, with one stock rising for every four that declined.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Cipla, Dr Reddy, Divi's Lab, Asian Paints, and Nestle lead the gains. While Cipla closed over 7 percent higher, Asian Paints and Nestle India closed 0.01 percent higher. Leading the losses were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, BPCL, and Asian Paints.

Among sectors on NSE, Nifty Bank plunged over 13 percent from the record high hit in October. It declined nearly 4 percent Friday. Nifty Auto also declined over 4 percent whereas Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty plunged over 6 percent. Nifty IT and FMCG saw a sharp sell-off to the tune of nearly 2 percent. Nifty Pharma and healthcare indices rose nearly 2 percent.

Globally, stocks tumbled nearly 1 percent and were on course for worst week since early October. Oil also fell below $80 a barrel after news of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to the safety of bonds, the yen and the Swiss franc.

Little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations. It may be able to evade immune responses and be more transmissible.

British authorities think it is the most significant variant to date and have hurried to impose travel restrictions on southern Africa, as did Japan, the Czech Republic and Italy on Friday. The European Union also said it aimed to halt air travel from the region.

European stocks plunged nearly 3 percent, on track for their worst day since September 2020. Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX sank 3 percent nearly.

MSCI's index of Asian shares outside Japan fell over 2 percent -- sharpest drop since August. Japan's Nikkei skidded 2.5 percent and S&P 500 futures were last down 1.8 percent.

Oil prices slid, with US crude futures down nearly 6 percent to $73.96 a barrel and Brent crude slid over 4.5% to $78.38 amid fresh demand fears. Meanwhile, gold rose over half a percent to $1,800 an ounce.

With inputs from Reuters