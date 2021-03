Indian equities fell for a second straight session on Friday and snapped their three-day gaining streak as investors remained spooked by a sharp rise in US yields. Sensex managed to hold 50,000 and closed below 441 points, but Nifty gave up 15,000. Even the broader market indices finished the day in the red.

The Sensex closed 0.87 percent lower at 50,405.32 while Nifty fell 0.95 percent to settle at 14,938.10. Broader market indices traded in red as well, with midcaps losing 2.15 percent and smallcaps losing 1.55 percent.

Total 38 Nifty stocks closed in red, with IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors among the top losers, while ONFC, Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

All the sectoral indices on Nifty50 were trading in red, with financials and metals as the top losers. Both Nifty Metal and PSU Bank fell three-four percent. The volatility index rose nearly 6 percent today.

Wipro plunged 4 percent on the news of acquisition as brokerages see synergy concerns with Capco. PSU companies rose in a weak trading session.

The shares of Usha Martin zoomed nearly 20 percent today. The stock was the biggest gainer in BSE's A group.