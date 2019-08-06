Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948
Updated : August 06, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by value buying in financial and auto stocks.
The Sensex ended 277 points higher at 36,977 while the broader Nifty50 index added 86 points to end the day at 10,948.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap index advanced 2 percent each.
