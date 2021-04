Indian indices pared morning losses to end higher on Thursday led by metals and financials. Both Nifty and Sensex gained 2 percent from lows to close nearly 1 percent higher.

On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and HDFC were the top gainers and Shree Cement, Titan, Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG fell the most, down 0.77 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT lost around 0.43 and 0.20, respectively. Meanwhile, losses were capped as Nifty Financials, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metals added over 1 percent each. Nifty Auto was also in the green for the day.

Shree Cement slipped nearly 3 percent on corporate governance concerns. FMCGs, on the other hand, slipped on increase COVID-19 restrictions. HUL, Tata consumer, and Nestle were the top losers.

Panacea Bio continued to close at the upper circuit on its agreement with Sputnik for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines. Indiabulls Housing rose nearly 7 percent on its co-lending model agreement with HDFC Bank.

TV18 and Network-18 gained 20 percent and 12 percent, respectively, after reporting strong earnings for Q4FY21.