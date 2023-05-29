Clean Science promoter sells 3.95% stake in chemical manufacturer via block deal

Chemical manufacturing company Clean Science and Tech’s promoter group sold to 3.59 percent of the company's total equity on May 29 via a block deal. Equity shares worth Rs 594 crore changes hands in morning trade.

Chemical manufacturing company Clean Science and Tech’s promoter group sold to 3.59 percent of the company's total equity on May 29 via a block deal. Equity shares worth Rs 594 crore changes hands in morning trade.

“Asha Ashok Boob, Nilima Krishnakumar Boob and Asha Ashok Sikchi, the members of promoter group of the Company have conveyed to us their intention to sell the Equity Shares to enable us to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding,” the firm informed in a stock exchange filing on May 26.

Prior to the deal, the promoter stake was at 78.5 percent.

Following the block deal, Clean Science shares were trading at

The shares of Clean Science and Technology had listed with a premium of 98.27 percent at Rs 1,784.40 apiece on BSE in July 2021.

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 9.32 times. The offer received bids for 11.4 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.

The Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO was a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders including promoters. The price band for the issue was Rs 880-900 per share.

Clean Science and Technology is one of the few global companies dedicated to the development of newer technologies using in-house catalytic processes that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective.

It manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals, FMCG Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Intermediates.