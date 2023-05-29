English
    Clean Science promoter sells 3.95% stake in chemical manufacturer via block deal

    Chemical manufacturing company Clean Science and Tech’s promoter group sold to 3.59 percent of the company's total equity on May 29 via a block deal. Equity shares worth Rs 594 crore changes hands in morning trade. 

    “Asha Ashok Boob, Nilima Krishnakumar Boob and Asha Ashok Sikchi, the members of promoter group of the Company have conveyed to us their intention to sell the Equity Shares to enable us to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding,” the firm informed in a stock exchange filing on May 26.
    Prior to the deal, the promoter stake was at 78.5 percent.
