Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Clean Science and Technology IPO subscribed 9.3 times on final day of bidding

    Clean Science and Technology IPO subscribed 9.3 times on final day of bidding

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The offer has received bids for 11.4 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.

    Clean Science and Technology IPO subscribed 9.3 times on final day of bidding
    The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has been subscribed 9.32 times on July 9, the third day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 11.4 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.
    The portion reserved for non-institutional investors has been subscribed the most 28.62 times while that of retail investors was 4.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers' portion has seen a 3.43 times subscription.
    Read here: 
    Clean Science and Technology IPO opens today: All you need to know
    The offer size has been reduced to 1.23 crore equity shares from 1.718 crore equity shares as the company already raised Rs 463.98 crore from 41 anchor investors on July 6 by issuing 51,55,404 equity shares at a price of Rs 900 per share.
    The Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO, which will close on July 9, is a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders including promoters. The price band for the issue is Rs 880-900 per share. The proceeding from the issue will go to selling shareholders.
    Read here: Clean Science and Technology IPO opens today: Should investors subscribe?
    Clean Science and Technology is the leading manufacturer in several of its products using internally developed processes. Given the company's strong financial performance, industry-leading margins and returns ratios, brokerages have assigned "Subscribe" ratings to the issue.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds over 160 points, Nifty below 15,700; banks, auto drag; metals shine; midcaps outperform peers

    Next Article

    June general insurance data rises 5% compared annually

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,000.00 -77.30 -1.90
    TCS3,209.30 -49.20 -1.51
    HDFC Bank1,500.70 -19.75 -1.30
    Reliance2,071.40 -21.20 -1.01
    Wipro525.80 -5.20 -0.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,001.00 -75.35 -1.85
    TCS3,210.05 -47.05 -1.44
    HDFC Bank1,500.85 -19.25 -1.27
    Reliance2,072.25 -20.65 -0.99
    Axis Bank747.10 -7.35 -0.97
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,851.85 517.95 4.20
    Tata Steel1,236.20 46.45 3.90
    Adani Ports727.30 15.60 2.19
    JSW Steel680.80 12.55 1.88
    Divis Labs4,596.00 85.50 1.90
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,858.15 527.00 4.27
    Tata Steel1,235.35 45.60 3.83
    Bharti Airtel534.50 9.30 1.77
    Maruti Suzuki7,434.00 33.10 0.45
    Bajaj Finance6,139.35 21.10 0.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6300-0.0750-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.2940-0.2010-0.23
    Pound-Rupee102.8490-0.1660-0.16
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6777-0.0028-0.42
    View More