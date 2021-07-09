Clean Science and Technology IPO subscribed 9.3 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has been subscribed 9.32 times on July 9, the third day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 11.4 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors has been subscribed the most 28.62 times while that of retail investors was 4.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers' portion has seen a 3.43 times subscription.

The offer size has been reduced to 1.23 crore equity shares from 1.718 crore equity shares as the company already raised Rs 463.98 crore from 41 anchor investors on July 6 by issuing 51,55,404 equity shares at a price of Rs 900 per share.

The Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO, which will close on July 9, is a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders including promoters. The price band for the issue is Rs 880-900 per share. The proceeding from the issue will go to selling shareholders.

Clean Science and Technology is the leading manufacturer in several of its products using internally developed processes. Given the company's strong financial performance, industry-leading margins and returns ratios, brokerages have assigned "Subscribe" ratings to the issue.