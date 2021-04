Clean Science and Technology, a Pune-based manufacturer and exporter of speciality chemicals, has filed papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1400 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The entire issue will be through offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Clean Science and Technology has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI.

The major stakeholders of Clean Science and Technology are Anantroop Financial Advisory Services, Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari.

The equity shares will be listed both in BSE and NSE. Axis Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital will be the merchant bankers for the IPO.

Clean Science Technology, incorporated in 2003, manufactures and exports speciality chemicals like performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals. The speciality chemicals major reported a net profit of Rs 145.27 crore for the nine months ending December 2020.

The company is a major player and enjoys a dominant market position in the speciality chemical products sector. The company’s products are used mostly by the manufacturers of essential COVID-19 supplies.

It is the largest producer of speciality chemicals in India. The company has its manufacturing facilities in Kurkumbh Industrial area in Pune.

The company has an international market presence in countries including China, Europe, USA, Taiwan, Korea and Japan.