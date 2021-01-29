Countdown

Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood over outrage on GameStop trading restriction

Updated : January 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Robinhood said Thursday investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases.
Robinhood reversed course by the end of the day and said limited buying in the stocks would resume on Friday. 
