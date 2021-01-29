Market Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood over outrage on GameStop trading restriction Updated : January 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST Robinhood said Thursday investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases. Robinhood reversed course by the end of the day and said limited buying in the stocks would resume on Friday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply