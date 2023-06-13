Citi's attributes midcap index outperformance to strong FII flows and MF investments

As for the current midcap stocks, Citi has made some fresh additions to its list. These include ACC, Apollo Tyres, Carborundum, Delhivery, M&M Financial Services, PB Fintech, Sobha, and Sona BLW Precision.

The midcap index has achieved a new all-time high, driven by a wide range of stocks contributing to the rally. Interestingly, Citi has recently made several changes to its midcap portfolio.

In a noteworthy report, Citi attributes the midcap index's outperformance to two main factors. Firstly, it highlights the substantial Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) flows observed on a quarter-to-date basis. Secondly, ir emphasises the consistent inflows into mutual funds, particularly into the small and midcap sectors.

Looking ahead, Citi believes that if the equity market continues its sustained bullish trend and inflows persist from institutional DIIs and mutual funds, the midcap space could potentially experience further outperformance.

However, Citi points out that earnings growth, which currently lags behind that of largecap peers, may be crucial to sustaining the bullish rally. It is important to note that the valuation premiums, both in terms of price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, are significantly higher than the long-term averages.

They have also retained some stocks from the previous list, namely Devyani International, Gateway Distriparks, and Mahanagar Gas.

On the other hand, Citi has decided to book profits in Ashok Leyland, Crompton Consumer, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, and Phoenix Mills, replacing them in their portfolio.