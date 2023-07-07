Cipla's US subsidiary recalls some of its inhalers due to container defect; how is it connected with the Indore unit?

The recall was made post a market complaint on one of the inhalers, where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve.

Cipla has made a voluntary nationwide recall of six batches of its inhaler Albuterol Sulfate, 200 metered inhalation recall due to container defect by Cipla USA, a wholly-owned arm of the company.

Live TV

Loading...

The recalled batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation), were manufactured in November 2021 with an expiry date of November 2023.

The recall was made post a market complaint on one of the inhalers, where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve.