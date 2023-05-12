Drug major Cipla on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profits for the quarter ending March at Rs 526 crore, against Rs 362 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The profit figure is significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 analyst poll estimate of Rs 773.7 crore.

The total revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 9 percent to Rs 5,739 crore as compared to Rs 5,260 crore in the year-ago period.

The drug major's EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation surged 54 percent to Rs 1,174 crore, while margins improved significantly by 596 basis points to 20.5 percent.

"In FY23, we recorded highest ever revenue with Ebidta crossing Rs 5,000 crore for the first time," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla. "Adjusting for Covid, our core operating profitability continues to be strong at around 23 percent expanding by 100 basis points over last year. We are excited for the upcoming year, where we look forward to deepening our leadership in branded markets and expanding our differentiated pipeline in the US,” Vohra added.

The Indian business expanded 16 percent on a Covid-adjusted base of last year. Otherwise, it rose 3 percent on an overall basis. Cipla's One-India business continued the double-digit trajectory growing at 13 percent ex-Covid during the year led by branded prescription and sustained growth across our acute and chronic therapies. Meanwhile, the company's US business grew 27 percent in absolute terms to $ 204 million, or Rs 2,259 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 per equity share for fiscal 2023. The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Shares of Cipla were trading flat at Rs 946.20 apiece after the drug major released its fourth quarter earnings. The stock was up 2 percent in the last one week, while on a year-to-date basis, it fell 12 percent.