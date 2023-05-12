Cipla's profit figure is significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 analyst poll estimate of Rs 773.7 crore. The total revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 9 percent to Rs 5,739 crore as compared to Rs 5,260 crore in the year-ago period

Drug major Cipla on Friday reported a 45 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profits for the quarter ending March at Rs 526 crore, against Rs 362 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The profit figure is significantly lower than CNBC-TV18 analyst poll estimate of Rs 773.7 crore.

The total revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 9 percent to Rs 5,739 crore as compared to Rs 5,260 crore in the year-ago period.