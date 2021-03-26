  • SENSEX
Chris Wood suggests investors to use dip to increase allocation to cyclical sectors

March 26, 2021

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, remains bullish on equity markets despite the recent selloff.
The recent decline in Indian markets has been due to concerns over the possibility of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The focus will grow in coming weeks on the scale of the Biden administration’s pending infrastructure stimulus, he said.
