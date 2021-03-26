Chris Wood suggests investors to use dip to increase allocation to cyclical sectors

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, remains bullish on equity markets despite the recent selloff. On his weekly note, GREED & fear, Wood advised investors to use the dip to increase allocation to cyclical sectors.

“There has been a bit of a pullback in the cyclical trade. This, in GREED & fear’s view, is nothing more than profit-taking as the end of the quarter approaches after the big price gains recorded. For such reasons, GREED & fear views the pullback as a buying opportunity to add to cyclical exposure,” Wood said.

The recent decline in Indian markets has been due to concerns over the possibility of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, weak global cues, a spike in bond yields also weighed on the sentiment.

India recorded nearly 60,000 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday -- the highest in more than five months -- taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1.18 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The active cases are back to the levels seen in the first week of December 2020. Active cases rise by 25,000, taking the tally to 4.21 lakh. The positivity rate has risen above 3.5 percent, while the recovery rate has slipped to 95.1 percent.

On the back of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Wood said that for the moment, February has marked a temporary peak in the post-Covid rebound in economic activity. However, he believes that the focus will soon shift to the US stimulus package.