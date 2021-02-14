Economy
Chris Wood says India is Asia's best post-COVID-19 recovery story: Report
Updated : February 14, 2021 01:07 PM IST
The positive outlook by Wood is definitely a confident booster to the Indian economy as it comes at a time when concerns about rising inflation have emerged owing to the steep rise in oil prices.
The positive outlook comes out of the fact that the country has witnessed a steady fall in COVID-19 cases followed by a sharp economic recovery.
Earlier in December Wood had raised exposure to Indian equities twice in his Asia ex-Japan long only portfolio.