Chris Wood on governmentâ€™s economic boosters: Will wait for evidence of a pickup in activity
Updated : August 30, 2019 08:26 AM IST
In August alone, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth $2.19 billion, their biggest sell-off in 10 months since October 2018.
Despite the announcement of measures, FIIs remained net sellers, selling Indian shares worth $421.82 million in three days â€” from August 26 to August 29.Â
