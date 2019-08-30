Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 30
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens lower at 71.91 a dollar
Chris Wood on governmentâ€™s economic boosters: Will wait for evidence of a pickup in activity

Updated : August 30, 2019 08:26 AM IST

In August alone, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth $2.19 billion, their biggest sell-off in 10 months since October 2018.
Despite the announcement of measures, FIIs remained net sellers, selling Indian shares worth $421.82 million in three days â€” from August 26 to August 29.Â 
Chris Wood on governmentâ€™s economic boosters: Will wait for evidence of a pickup in activity
