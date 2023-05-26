Sensex will reach the 1 lakh level in five years, maintains Chris Wood - Highlights two key risks

Greed & Fear believes that India's domestic asset management story remains the most exciting globally, given the obvious issues in China.

Chris Wood of Jefferies continues to maintain that India's benchmark Sensex will reach the 1 lakh mark over the next five years. Greed and Fear has reiterated this view that it first expressed in February last year. "This target, on a five-year view, now assumes trend of 15 percent EPS growth and that a five-year average one-year forward PE multiple of 19.8 times is maintained," the note said.

Wood further said that like all long-term bull market, the Indian stock market will continue to climb the "proverbial wall of worry."

The note highlights two risks over the next few months. "One obvious worry will be the inevitable questioning of the current consensus, namely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected," the note said. India will be holding general elections next year.