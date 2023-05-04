Cholamandalam Investment & Finance shares jump 9%, hit 52-week high post Q4 results. Buy or sell?

2 Min(s) Read
The stock of Murugappa group's financial services arm surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year
Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 24.5 percent rise in its standalone March quarter profit at Rs 855 crore. The Murugappa group's financial services arm had registered a profit of Rs 689.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
At 11.52 am, the stock was trading 7 percent higher at Rs 948.45 on NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year.
The average target price of the stock is Rs 853.78, which shows an downside of 10 percent from the current market prices, according to Trendlyne data.