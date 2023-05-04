English
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance shares jump 9%, hit 52-week high post Q4 results. Buy or sell?

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 12:12:42 PM IST (Updated)

The stock of Murugappa group's financial services arm surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 24.5 percent rise in its standalone March quarter profit at Rs 855 crore. The Murugappa group's financial services arm had registered a profit of Rs 689.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

At 11.52 am, the stock was trading 7 percent higher at Rs 948.45 on NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year.
The average target price of the stock is Rs 853.78, which shows an downside of 10 percent from the current market prices, according to Trendlyne data.
