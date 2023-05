Cholamandalam Investment & Finance shares jump 9%, hit 52-week high post Q4 results. Buy or sell?

The stock of Murugappa group's financial services arm surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company surged more than 9 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 970.2 in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 24.5 percent rise in its standalone March quarter profit at Rs 855 crore. The Murugappa group's financial services arm had registered a profit of Rs 689.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

At 11.52 am, the stock was trading 7 percent higher at Rs 948.45 on NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 29.60 percent, while it has risen 33 percent in the last one year.