Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's CaoCao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and the use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

Regulators urged ride-hailing companies to comply with relevant rules and protect data security, the ministry said.