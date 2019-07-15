China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
Updated : July 15, 2019 12:17 PM IST
The investment comes as the government identifies chips as one of several sectors in which it wants the country to become more self-reliant under its "Made in China 2025" initiative.
In a filing to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published online on Thursday, VeriSilicon revealed a fund run by Xiaomi became its second-largest external shareholder in June.
