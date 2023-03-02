China to outperform global peers for next 12 months: Stan Chart

The investment landscape is optimistic, particularly when it comes to Chinese equities and the Asian markets. Also, The People's Bank of China (PBOC) released its quarterly policy implementation report on Friday, stating that China's economy is expected to rebound in 2023 and the monetary policy will be precise and forceful.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhilash Narayan, Senior Investment Strategist at Standard Chartered Bank said that investors' inflow into Chinese equities is likely to lead to outperformance. He also recommended investors remain overweight on China while remaining neutral on India.

He said, “We continue to think that investors’ inflow into Chinese equities would lead them to outperform in the next one-three months at least.”

Despite his neutral stance on India, Narayan still sees opportunities in the Asian markets. He is more optimistic about the region, and his positive outlook is supported by the economic growth and stability seen in countries such as China.

Talking about bonds, Narayan said that the 7.5-7.75 percent range for the 10-year yield rate in India would be an excellent time to buy. He recommended investors consider adding bonds to their portfolios during this period.

