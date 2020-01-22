China stocks tumble on virus outbreak, but regional markets steady
Updated : January 22, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Fears of contagion, particularly as millions travel for Lunar New Year festivities, has pushed stocks from record peaks.
In currencies, the safe-haven yen eased slightly from the one-week high it touched overnight, although the yuan nursed its losses.
Brent futures settled down 20 cents at $64.59 a barrel.
