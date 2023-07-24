China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

Two major issues have taken centre stage in the country's economic landscape: the bursting of the real estate bubble and the demographic challenge posed by an ageing population.

The demographic shift towards an ageing society has far-reaching consequences on various aspects of China's society and economy and on making it the "world's largest nursing home." One major concern is the shrinking labour force, as a significant portion of the population reaches retirement age. This could potentially lead to a decline in productivity and a shortage of skilled workers in certain industries.

Moreover, the dependency ratio, which compares the working-age population to the non-working-age population, is also affected. As the number of elderly citizens increases, there will be fewer working-age individuals to support them financially and provide care. This creates a considerable economic burden and necessitates adjustments to social security and pension systems.

Yardeni said, “They have a horrible demographic situation. I have often been saying recently that China has become the world’s largest nursing home; the demographic situation is dire. It’s a very rapidly ageing population and older people do not spend so much money, they do not buy additional apartments and so it is going to be hard for the Chinese government to come up with a policy that stimulates.

For years, China experienced an unprecedented real estate boom, driving its economic growth and transforming skylines with soaring skyscrapers and sprawling housing developments. However, the rapid expansion of the property market eventually led to a bubble that became increasingly unsustainable. As the bubble began to deflate, concerns about a real estate bust emerged, raising fears of a potential economic crisis.

Talking about the impact of the real estate slowdown, Yardeni said, “The Chinese government has a serious problem because they have been stimulating their economy for many years with ample supply of credit. It has created a real estate boom and now that boom is turning into a burst, and it is not going to be very easy that with policies make that problem go away.”