China bars banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers Updated : May 26, 2021 14:31:38 IST The CBIRC wants to prevent losses like that incurred a year ago by the Bank of China (BoC) on crude-oil linked investment products, the people added. The CBIRC has, however, not given a specific deadline to the banks for completely exiting their positions, they added. Published : May 26, 2021 02:29 PM IST