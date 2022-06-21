One space on Dalal Street, which showered investors with phenomenal gains last year, is grabbing analysts' attention again. Chemical stocks — including the likes of Clean Science & Tech, Rain Industries, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Deepak Nitrite and Gujarat Fluorochem — have burned up to 45 percent of investors' money in the past three months alone.

Stock/Index Return (%) Three months One month 2021 Nifty50 -10.3 -5.6 24.1 Fine Organic 13.5 2.9 47.2 Galaxy Surfactants 2.1 1.6 57 Privi (Fairchem) -44.7 -15.3 242.7 Gujarat Alkalie -11.7 -27.9 83.5 Tata Chemicals -15.6 -19.8 87.2 Rain Industries -26.6 -16.5 89.6 Vinati -5 -12.2 64.3 Clean Science -28.5 -12.2 GHCL 7 -11.2 83.5 Deepak Nitrite -21.3 -10.8 164.2 Rossari -15.2 -10.6 36.7 Navin Fluorine -15.6 -8.9 60.3 Jubilant Ingrevia -19.8 -6.9 Balaji Amines -11.9 -6.9 269.5 Alkyl Amines -9.6 -6.1 -7.3 Gujarat Fluorochem -19.9 -5 14.2 Atul -19.3 -4.3 40.3 SRF -18 -8.6 -56.6

Analysts say the recent fall — in tandem with the overall correction on Dalal Street — has rendered some of the valuations in the space attractive once again since the last uptrend.

They are banking on the chemical pocket on account of wild swings in crude oil rates and supply disruptions from China.

One of the worst hit chemical stock is Privi Speciality, having lost almost 40 percent of its value in the past six months.

According to JM Financial, a combination of factors has led to a rerating of specialty chemical manufacturers:

Increase in free cash flow generation since 2015-16 despite a strong jump in capex

Improvement in return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on invested capital (RoICs) for a majority of companies

Strong tailwinds from China disruptions

How to pick chemical stocks now

Richa Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst at Equitymaster, suggests considering companies maintaining strong balance sheets, backward integration and better cost efficiency than the industry.

"One should be careful and bet on the players with better pricing power and the ability to gain market share. Investors should avoid the commoditised space as more pain is likely ahead," Agarwal said.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, likes Clean Science for its expansion into import substitute products and Ami Organics for its capacity expansion.

JM Financial analysts have SRF as their top pick among the largecap names and Navin Fluorine among the midcaps. They also like PI Industries, Anupam, Deepak Nitrite and Clean Science.