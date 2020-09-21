Market Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO opens today: Brokerages tell you why to subscribe Updated : September 21, 2020 12:29 PM IST The IPO will close for subscription on September 23 with a price band of Rs 338-340 per equity share. Brokerage houses have advised subscribing to the issue on the back of consistent financial performance, leading position in specialty chemicals Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.