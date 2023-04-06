Electricity regulator approves 2 paise per kilowatt as transaction fee for power exchanges

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is buzzing in trade — the stock is up 10 percent in trade on Thursday. Lately, there have been multiple worries on stock number one — is competitive intensity increasing with the other exchanges coming in?

Also, there was an overhang of the fact that there could have been a reduction in the transaction fee when it comes to actually trading on the platform.

However, on Wednesday the CERC — the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission — issued the transaction fee charges for power exchanges, and it has maintained the status quo at 2 paise per kilowatt on either side of the transaction.

The CERC has warned that any change in transaction fees or differential pricing based on volume can hurt competition in the industry. It is important to maintain a level playing field for all players in the market, and any unfair advantage given to one player can have a detrimental effect on competition.

This decision by the CERC has been viewed positively by financial institutions such as UBS, who has stated that this approval is in line with its expectations that the status quo would remain.

According to UBS, the approval of the transaction fee is a key positive as far as IEX is concerned, as it eliminates the near-term risks related to changes in transaction fees.

In July 2022, IEX had petitioned the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for the approval of a transaction fee ceiling of 2 paise/kWh. The CERC now approved the request.

