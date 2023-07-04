Top stock picks | Century Textiles, Mankind Pharma on your radar

Shrikant Chouhan's analysis and recommendations demonstrate his confidence in the growth prospects of both Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes have the potential for significant growth in the near future. According to Chouhan, Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma are poised for upward movement and present favorable investment opportunities.

Starting with Century Textile and Industries , Chouhan highlighted that the stock is currently trading between the range of Rs 890 and Rs 900. He expressed optimism that the stock has the potential to reach the next levels of Rs 950-960. Chouhan noted that the stock has completed its corrective pattern and is in a consolidation phase. Based on this formation, he anticipates that Century Textile and Industries will likely move towards Rs 950. Chouhan recommends buying the stock at the current levels, setting a stop loss around Rs 840.

It is worth mentioning that the stock has experienced a gain of over 9 percent in the past month, further bolstering Chouhan's confidence in its upward trajectory.

Moving on to Mankind Pharma , Chouhan expressed his positive outlook on the stock. Currently trading around Rs 1,675-1,690, Mankind Pharma has been undergoing a correction from its previous highs of Rs 1,750-1,740. However, Chouhan emphasized that the overall performance of the stock indicates a potential rise towards the levels of at least Rs 1,850-1,900. This suggests a decent upside from the current levels. Chouhan advises investors to consider buying Mankind Pharma at the current levels, with a stop loss set at Rs 1,630.

Notably, the stock has witnessed an impressive surge of over 17 percent over the past month, further reinforcing Chouhan's positive stance.

Chouhan's analysis and recommendations demonstrate his confidence in the growth prospects of both Century Textile and Industries and Mankind Pharma. While Century Textile and Industries show signs of completing its corrective pattern and entering a consolidation phase, Mankind Pharma's overall performance indicates a promising upward trajectory. Investors looking to capitalize on these potential opportunities may find Chouhan's recommendations worthy of consideration.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.